Overcrowding at Kutumela Molefi Primary School set to be thing of the past









PATRICK NTSOBI of the provincial Department of Education addresses parents at Kutumela Molefi Primary about overcrowding at the school. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi Pretoria - Overcrowding at Kutumela Molefi Primary School will soon be a thing of the past, the Education Department in the province has said. It was also agreed that learners today returned to the school, which was shut down by parents last week. The parents were calling on the provincial department to address overcrowding at the school. The classrooms at the school, which caters for learners from Nellmapius, Lusaka, Lethabong, Mooi- plaas, Kopanong and Pienaarspoort, have more than 70 learners each. In one Grade 1 IsiZulu class there are more than 80 learners. The same scenario is in various Grade 4 classes. Chief director for education support in the department Patrick Ntsobi promised parents during a school meeting that a state-of-the art school would be built in the area to accommodate the influx of learners from the surrounding informal settlements.

“We are going to build a school that you will even mistake for a mall because it will be so beautiful,” he said.

While some parents rejoiced at the news, others were sceptical, saying they had heard all that before from the department.

They were referring to the department’s promise last year that it had secured land for the construction of a new school. “We were finalising the land which is now occupied by squatters.

"We were at an advanced process of purchasing the land, when the invaders forcibly occupied it,” Ntsobi said.

He said this time around they had precautionary measures and knew better how to handle matters.

He told parents that the acquisition of the new land would only happen in the next two months once the budget had been drawn up and the financial year started.

He said the initial money to build the new school was still safe; all that was needed was land.

“I beg the community to bear with us for two months. Then I will come (and) give feedback.

“If all processes go well, land should be secured by July and construction may start, which normally takes 18 months to complete,” he said.

Ntsobi refused to show parents the land the department had identified, fearing illegal occupation.

Local councillor, Joel Masilela, said the same parents who wanted a new school to be built had invaded the land previously.

In the interim, the department brought in six mobile classes to ease the influx of learners.

Chairperson of the school governing body Solomon Gamede said he was happy with the department’s commitment.

He hoped that the plans would implemented.

“We will hold them to book for failure to implement.

"They saw what we are capable of and we can still do more if they don’t deliver,” said Gamede.

He did however say that they would assist the government where help was needed.

Pretoria News