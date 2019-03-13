The owners of a property in Lynnwood which is being used as a commune were interdicted by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, from using it for this purpose.

Pretoria - The owners of a property in Lynnwood which is being used as a commune were interdicted by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, from using it for this purpose. This followed numerous complaints from neighbours who said they could not tolerate the noise and traffic congestion any longer.

“The owners are making fast cash by destroying the lives of others. We cannot function properly and the situation is intolerable,” one of the neighbours said in her complaint to the City of Tshwane.

The City turned to the court yesterday for an urgent interdict, as it said the property was not zoned to accommodate a commune.

The property is in a panhandle at a cul-de-sac at Kings Highway and the neighbours said the area was already congested. Several of the properties, including this one, had been subdivided and many have granny flats added to the premises. These accommodate in many cases the extended families of the homeowners.

The congested commune simply added to the congestion in the area.

The owners of the property at one stage asked the City to rezone it so that it could run a commune. But the neighbours vehemently objected and this application was turned down.

During that application, one of the direct neighbours said that if the rezoning was allowed, it would set a precedent “that anyone could buy anywhere and do whatever they like to make a quick buck”.

The neighbours accused the owners of robbing the residents of their right to a healthy and safe environment.

They complained that the commune was situated in the middle of an already subdivided erf, and whatever happened there affected close neighbours.

They said students parked wherever they wanted, within metres of the neighbours’ homes. They also complained of the traffic moving in and out of the property day and night, the partying at the house and loud music.

“The 24-hours-around-the-clock noise is intolerable. We cannot function. We have no sleep because every time a car comes and goes, we wake up. We hear the music they play, we hear them hoot, we hear them talk and party - every sound they make. They even removed all the vegetation that separated us from their house and now the noise is even more amplified. There simply is no escape,” a desperate neighbour stated.

She said they had tried to be good neighbours, but had given up.

Simon Sithole of the City said in papers before court that the property was zoned as residential.

The City had received complaints from neighbours over the years about the noise and that it affected the young children in the neighbourhood. The police were called out from time to time to intervene.

In view of the complaints, the property was inspected by a town planner and the metro police.

It was found that at least 21 rooms were let to students and that the commune violated the national building regulations.

The owners subsequently applied for rezoning to use the property as a commune, but they received many objections, Sithole said.

He said the City had issued contravention notices to the owners, but they continued to operate. The City thus did not have a choice but to turn to the courts, Sithole said.

