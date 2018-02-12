Johannesburg - Former PAC fighter and poli­tical prisoner Kenny Motsamai could have his house-arrest parole revoked after he was re-arrested for allegedly lying about his movements to attend a protest.

Motsamai, 55, was arrested at his Katlehong house, Ekurhuleni, by prison wardens escorted by police in the dead of the night on Thursday and taken to Boksburg Correctional Centre, where he is being detained.

He is expected to appear soon before the Correctional Supervision Board to review his parole while the department launches its own investigation into the allegations against Motsamai, a department spokesperson, Ofentse Morwane, said yesterday.

“He violated his house arrest parole conditions by leaving the magisterial district without permission from Boksburg Community Corrections on Wednesday.

Read: PAC veteran Kenny Motsamai re-arrested in the middle of the night

My release from prison has made me ill, says PAC veteran

“In terms of our preliminary investigation, the parolee left the magisterial district to go to Hatfield in Pretoria under false pretences, where he indicated that he was going to attend to pension matters for his children. Instead he went to join a group of protesters outside the buildings of the Department of Military Veterans where he was seen (by prison officials) addressing them on Thursday,” said Morwane.

“It is alleged that the during the protest, he also behaved in a violent manner that threatened the well-­being and security of the officials at the department,” Morwane said.

He said that Motsamai had been warned before not to take part in protests.

The department’s parole conditions for inmates include good conduct at all times, not committing a crime or consuming alcohol or drugs, and not leaving the magisterial district without informing prison authorities, he said.

Motsamai’s lawyer, Andries Nokwe, said: “Motsamai obtained permission to be at the Department of Military Veterans offices.

“There was no protest, instead people were individually queuing trying to get their benefits like ­pensions.”

The Star