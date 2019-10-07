Pair who killed man by driving over him plead for mercy









File picture: Pexels Pretoria - “Half of my body has been ripped away from me,” the wife of a farmer near Brits told the court as his two killers pleaded for mercy before their sentencing. Schalk Myburgh, 56, and his son, Schalk jr, 32, were earlier this year convicted in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, of murdering Muraga Mavula. He died in December 2015 after he had gone to search for a lost goat. He and his family farmed in the same area where the Myburghs lived on a smallholding. Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela found that the two had murdered Mavula by driving over his body. The father and son are still denying any guilt and said they fled the scene as they feared for their lives.

A pathologist testified that the severe injuries Mavula had sustained were consistent with a car accident or someone driving over him.

The Myburghs insisted that they saw Mavula on the evening of December 29, 2015, emerging from the bushes with a goat. They confronted him about the animal and an altercation broke out.

They said they were injured in the altercation and they drove to the hospital to be treated. The next morning they laid charges of assault at the Brits police station against their attackers.

They were shocked when they found out that Mavula had died and they were arrested for the killing.

Forensic pathologist Professor Gert Saayman testified that he had done thousands of autopsies, many of which were vehicle and road accidents, and this case fitted the glove.

Saayman referred to the 48 rib fractures Mavula had suffered and his ruptured liver “astonishing, to put it mildly”. He said these were not the kind of injuries one would see after an assault.

Myburgh sr said they were returning home after working on a swimming pool at a nearby house. They saw a bakkie on the road with its lights on. They saw two men emerge from the bushes with an animal, which they carried by the legs. They saw two more men emerge, also with an animal.

The Myburghs suspected the men of stealing cattle and they stopped to confront them. His son got out of the vehicle and confronted the victim. “He punched my son on the mouth. I moved in to stop him and pushed him with my hand.”

Myburgh said he managed to flee into the bushes, while his son drove off to get help. When his son returned, all was quiet and they left.

Their lawyer told the court the Myburghs were so traumatised about what happened that both suffer from depression and are on antidepressants.

She said they were simply at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Widow Annah Mavula said she and her family had been shattered by her husband's death and they could not maintain the farm on their own.

Their son Mmberegeni, who was 12 at the time, said: “I lived in fear for a long time because I was afraid they (the accused) would come back I

looked up to my father I long for his wisdom and counsel.”

Sentencing will be on October 29.

