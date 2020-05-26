Panyaza Lesufi checks on readiness at Ga-Rankuwa Primary School

Pretoria - Children are eager to return to learning and schools in the province are prepared for their arrival come Monday. This was according to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, as he visited schools in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria today. Lesufi made his way to Ga-Rankuwa Primary School, with the school’s staff already very busy with cleaning and checking stock, before welcoming the 137 Grade 7 learners who will be returning to class first. He said they were visiting the school as there were delays in the delivery of the personal protective equipment and they were trying their best as the government to involve local businesses. Lesufi said even though the Department of Health was procuring the materials they were involved in giving each school money to clean the schools as best as they could.

“This is one of the schools that will be able to exercise all the protocols needed such as social distancing, availability of water and adequate food preparation facilities.”

"We will deliver the materials for the teachers and learners later in order to protect the schools from being vandalised. Five schools have already been vandalised as people were looking for personal protective equipment.”

As a result of the recent break-ins, Lesufi said he was already in talks with the Department of Health to consider delivering just soap and not bringing in sanitisers as they were attracting the wrong elements.

“Our township schools are ready and we are going to monitor private schools later on in the week as they also have to comply.”

“Learners are excited and they want to come back to school but parents are not, so we have to balance that out. My son who is in Grade 12 will be returning to school on Monday but I believe the majority of parents will also bring theirs back as we don’t know when this will end.”

Pretoria News