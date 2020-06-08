Panyaza Lesufi speaks to pupils at Olievenhoutbosch Secondary School

Pretoria - Parents who sent their children back to school can rest assured that the Department of Education will not gamble with their lives. This was said by Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi this morning when schools across the country officially reopened since the Covid-19 lockdown. Lesufi was joined by MEC for Infrastructure Development Tasneem Morata and members of the provincial legislature as they conducted school oversight in Olievenhoutbosch. Speaking at Olievenhoutbosch Secondary School, Lesufi said the department was impressed by the readiness of schools around the province to start teaching their pupils as grade 7 and 12 classes resumed. Pupils who wore masks were hand sanitised at the gate and checked for high temperature before answering oral questions to ensure their health was not questionable.

They then proceeded to their classes where they sat according to social distancing regulations set out by the department.

Their hands were also sanitised by their teachers.

One of the most protected rooms that had an even higher restriction for access was the school’s kitchen.

Staff wore protective full body gear, masks and gloves as they prepared food for the pupils.

Lesufi said the department acknowledged a huge number of pupils returning to school and wished to thank their parents for trusting them with their children.

He said the department will not be gambling with the pupils but will prioritise safety. He said the Department of Health has given the department 155 doctors and nurses to be ready to asist learners at their school.

He said any learner who has a concern or does not feel well will be tested thoroughly and not just be handed headache tablets.

Pretoria News