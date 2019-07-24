An Emer-G-Med vehicle at an accident scene. Picture: Emer-G-Med

Pretoria - A case of assault has been opened by Emer-G-Med after its employee was allegedly attacked by another private ambulance service worker at the scene of an accident. Police spokesperson Captain Steve Malatji said a fight was allegedly started by a paramedic belonging to the other service.

“Apparently a member from the crew of [another service] started to shout at the guys who were helping the injured; they ignored him and kept doing their job. He got frustrated and enraged by their [ignoring him] he insulted them,” Malatji said.

The incident occurred on the R55 on Monday. The two ambulance providers had been summoned to the scene of an accident, which involved several vehicles.

Emer-G-Med said it had dispatched an advanced life-support unit primary-care ambulance and a paramedic team who on arrival at the scene treated several injured patients.

“While one of our intermediate life-support members was treating the injured, he was viciously assaulted by an ambulance driver of a small ambulance service.

“Our advanced life-support paramedic intervened, removed our member out of harm’s way and continued rendering emergency care to the injured,” Emer-G-Med said.

The injured medic, who has not been identified, was taken to hospital after the “unprovoked” attack.

Emer-G-Med rejected a claim that its employee had stabbed the ambulance worker.

“Our member - who was the victim of an unprovoked and deliberate attack - was taken to hospital and treated for facial lacerations and a ruptured eardrum. He is also undergoing trauma counselling,” Emer-G-Med said.

Pretoria News