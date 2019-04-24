Pretoria - The Pretoria East parents of a girl whose right arm was amputated barely a month after she was prematurely born is claiming about R8 million in damages from Netcare Unitas Hospital. The Elarduspark parents, not named so as not to identify their now 7-year-old daughter, blamed the nursing staff and a paediatrician at the hospital for the fate of the child, identified only as “O”.

The court, however, by agreement between the parties, ordered that the hospital group was liable to pay the parents the damages that they could prove they had suffered. The parents subsequently withdrew their claim against the specialist concerned.

O was born at 26 weeks and four days by emergency Caesarean section on September 20, 2012. She weighed 480g and was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit of Unitas Hospital in Centurion. She was diagnosed as suffering from hyaline membrane disease - a neonatal respiratory ailment.

The paediatrician told the nursing staff to place an arterial line in the artery of her right arm. This was, among other things, to intravenously monitor her blood pressure, and is said to be a vital process to monitor oxygen loss that could lead to brain damage.

The arterial line was inserted into the infant’s arm shortly after birth.

According to hospital notes, it was recorded by the nursing staff nine days later that one of the infant’s fingers in her right hand had turned blue.

A new arterial line was inserted, but it was shortly afterwards noted that her hand had turned blue.

Another arterial line was inserted and by October 6, about three weeks after her birth, it was noted that the hand turned “blue-ish” and later that the fingertips had turned “dark black”.

It was eventually noted that the hand was “very white”. The infant also could not move her arm. The nurses said they informed the specialist.

An orthopaedic surgeon was called in and on October 25 - a month and five days after she was born - O’s right hand and part of her forearm were amputated.

It emerged that the arterial line inserted into her arm stunted blood flow, which led to the complications.

Her parents blamed the nursing staff and said this was due to their negligence, as they had gone about the procedure in the wrong manner. They also said the staff should have monitored their baby more closely.

According to the parents, the staff should have immediately called in a vascular surgeon when they noted that the baby’s hand went “very white”.

They said due to the staff’s negligence their child would be disabled for the rest of her life. Their claim included R5.2m for future medical expenses, as they said the stump on her right arm would have to be maintained.

The other amounts included money to have prosthetics fitted and for her to have psychological counselling to come to terms with her disability.

Although the hospital agreed to settle the issue of liability, it denied that its staff had been negligent.

The nurses said the arterial line was requested by the paediatrician to prevent possible brain damage.

They said they did this to the best of their ability and the risks associated with this procedure were far smaller than not having the line inserted, which could have been life-threatening to the baby.

The court will meanwhile decide later on the amount of damages to be awarded to the parents.

Part of the money is due to be held in a trust to be given to O once she reaches the age of 21.

