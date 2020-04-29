Parents expected to pay full school fees despite the lockdown

Pretoria - Parents will be expected to pay full school fees despite the lockdown, and those who have lost income could apply for school fees exemption. Chief executive of the Federation for School Governing Bodies of South Africa Paul Colditz said school fees were a standardised obligation. He said just because buildings of schools were closed, it did not mean that education had stopped. “There is an exception, where there are regulations that make provision for an exemption of parents from paying. We know now that parents are going to lose their jobs and their income, and without that they obviously cannot pay.” Colditz said parents could apply to the school governing body (SGB) for exemption from payment. However, there were certain criteria prescribed to that regulation that must be applied.

He explained that parents with no income, or who had just lost their jobs, were entitled to full exemption.

Parents who experienced deductions in their salary but could still pay, got a partial exemption. He added that if an income had been suspended for a month or two, then parents got conditional exemption - where they were exempted until such time they earned an income again.

“Schools still have obligations of paying electricity bills and maintenance bills. The total number of people we estimate, that are employed by school governing bodies, is 150000. So if all parents stopped paying fees, then those people’s jobs are in jeopardy,” he said.

He said most schools only had one or two administrative support staff members that relied on payment of fees. Several schools are currently making use of online platforms to keep learners updated with their studies.

Pretoria News