Led by the Youth in Action Against Poverty and Unemployment movement, they were up in arms and stormed different schools to confront the principals, seeking answers.
According to some parents, pupils were allegedly not issued their final progress reports as they had not paid the donation. Some claimed that if the money was not paid, their children would not be given study material.
However, the schools clarified the allegations, saying it was not a donation but developmental fees to improve the schools, and that it was not compulsory. The parents expressed their displeasure saying it was sad that they had to dig deep into their pockets even though some of them were unemployed.
The programme started at 8am with the first stop at Makgetse Secondary School, where pupils are supposed to pay R350. Other schools visited included Kgetsi ya Tsie Middle School and Ratshepo High School.