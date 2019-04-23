Pretoria - Little Nicole Smith was only 3 when she died of a blow to her head inflicted by her mother.

But by that time she was emaciated and had more than 18 injuries across her body, including several cigarette burns.

Her father Willem Smith, a Springs boilermaker, claimed he knew nothing of her injuries, as he was mostly at work. He had seen some of her facial injuries for the first time when he lifted the blanket in the morgue.

Nicole’s mother Welmarie Smith claimed her husband threw a small bottle at their daughter, which hit her head.

The child later had an epileptic fit and fell out of her cot. She hit her head on a cupboard, the mother explained to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria.

A pathologist testified the child was undernourished, had bruises across her body, had a host of cigarette burns, and one leg had been broken previously and simply left to grow by itself.

A picture was painted to Judge Bert Bam of a helpless little girl, abused and assaulted over time. The last fatal blow to her head, which the judge found was dished out by her mother, killed Nicole.

Her tale is reminiscent of that of Poppie van der Merwe, 3, who also died following months of abuse at the hands of her mother Louisa and her stepfather Kobus Koekemoer. They are now serving a life term each imposed by Judge Bam.

In this case, Judge Bam has convicted Welmarie of murdering her child. Both parents were convicted of assaulting the girl - probably since she was prematurely born - until she died in 2007.

The mother was shown pictures in court of the daughter’s bruises, which she claimed she knew nothing about. Confronted about the fact that the child was emaciated, the mother said she was always a tiny child. Both the mother and father claimed they never knew her leg was previously broken.

The mother said her husband previously threw a bottle which hit the child against the head as he was furious because the child could not chew meat and spat it out.

The father admitted he threw the bottle, but said it bounced off the table and hit the child.

The mother testified that the night before Nicole’s death, her husband locked himself and their other daughter in the bedroom. She could only get to them the next morning.

She found Nicole in a wet nappy on her mattress with nothing covering her. She had also soiled the mattress. While she was cleaning up, Nicole fell out of the cot and hit her head against the bottom of the cupboard, the mother said.

Nicole was unconscious, and it appeared she had epilepsy. The mother said she picked the child up but her eyes were only partially open and she did not react. She called an ambulance, but the child had already died.

The father testified that when he saw Nicole for the last time four days before her death, she had only a few bruises, “due to playing”. He was at a loss for words in court when shown pictures of the injuries.

Pathologist Professor Gert Saayman painted a grim picture of a malnourished little girl, with cigarette burns across her forehead, knees and torso. Her body was riddled with “non-accidental” injuries. The cause of death was head injuries (assault).

Judge Bam found the mother inflicted this fatal blow and was guilty of murder. But he said both parents were guilty of assaulting and abusing the child. Sentencing starts on Friday.

