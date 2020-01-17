Parent's nightmare of finding place at school









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Three days into the 2020 schooling calendar, Virginia Soana is among the thousands of parents whose children have still not been placed in public schools. Soana said she had been trying to get space for her daughter, who is supposed to be in Grade 8 this year for several months now. She said she was allocated Pretoria Secondary School, but did not accept it as it was far from her work and home in the east parts of the city. Soana appealed to the provincial Department of Education and has been to the district office numerous times. However, she said officials told her that they were only dealing with late online applications. “My child has not been going to school and has been very depressed.

“The schools I applied for are close by and my child could literally walk. I’m just trying to get the best for my child and I don’t have money to take her far. There is nothing I have not tried,” she said.

Soane, a single parent, said her daughter was sick with worry, not eating, continuously crying and had tried to commit suicide.

She claimed that she spoke to a friend she used to work with who had a child the same age as hers and asked her how she managed to get space. She was told to bribe someone from the department.

On Tuesday, the department said it was administratively finalising a partnership with Curro to accommodate children at the private education service provider’s schools.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said parents would be given an option through negotiations. He said some of the learners were placed in primary schools based on the parents’ work address in the previous dispensation of regulations.

“These were looked at in line with the fee structure of Curro compared to that of public schools, which in principle will be a discounted fee, the distance between the Curro and the public schools, and the possibility of using scholar transport.

“We, however, also interact with other private schools to assist us. Indeed, we are indebted to Curro for the willingness to assist us in this quagmire,” he said.

Soana said she went to the Curro in East Lynn to look for space, but was turned back, with the school saying it didn’t know anything about that arrangement.

Mabona said they negotiated with some schools to increase their capacity to accommodate more learners. Such schools would be prioritised in provisioning of mobile units.

“We are aware that some parents have lost hope and are angry at our officials at district offices. Some even resort to violence.

“We assure parents that the department is doing everything possible to accommodate all learners. We appeal for patience, calm and cooperation in the interest of learners,” he said.

Pretoria News