The past has come back to haunt a former civil servant who rose to the position of senior state attorney using fraudulent qualifications to land top jobs.

Pretoria - The parents of a 9-year-old boy, who suffered such severe brain damage at birth and was mostly in a vegetative state during his short life, had approached the court to claim more than R20 million from the Health MEC in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. Liz-Marie and Jacob Booyse, parents of Johannes “JJ” Jacobus Booyse, had turned to the court over the negligence of the staff at the Tshwane District Hospital.

The court earlier found that the staff who were implicated were negligent, and that the MEC was 100% liable to pay the parents the damages they had suffered as a result.

The distraught parents claimed in their personal capacity for the trauma they had suffered, as a result of their son's severe brain-damaged state.

He was also blind and could never talk or feed himself. He was fed through a tube because he couldn't swallow his food.

They also claimed for his past and future medical expenses, as well as assistance to make his life easier.

To add to the tragedy, JJ died four days after the lawyers had concluded their arguments in court in respect of the damages to have been be paid on his behalf.

His death severely lessened the claim by his parents, as they could no longer claim for his future care, and other related expenses.

JJ was born on February 8, 2010 with brain damage which left him with very little voluntary functional movement. His parents claimed nearly R19.7m on his behalf and the suffering he had to endure, as well as R796000 in their personal capacity.

The lawyers who acted on behalf of the MEC argued that the medical evidence pointed to the fact that JJ was in a permanent vegetative state, and therefore he was (before his death) not entitled to general damages regarding his suffering.

The parents, on the other hand, said their son was not permanently in a vegetative state. He had emotions and had shown emotion.

A professor at Steve Biko Academic Hospital's paediatric neurology unit testified that JJ had been under their care for most of his short life. His condition had deteriorated over time, and his epilepsy has become increasingly difficult to control. His ability to interact also deteriorated over time.

He was able to respond to someone's voice and he even smiled at times. But by October “there was only an occasional facial grimace, cry or possible smile”.

The parents, on the other hand, said while their son was severely handicapped, he was not always in a vegetative state.

They presented videos to the court; the first from a shower he was given, where “noises of joy” could be heard. The second was when a music video was played for him and it was clear he was “happy”.

His father told the court that during the times JJ was at home, his family “never had a dull moment” with him. He was always friendly, he smiled when he was touched, and he loved music.

“He always knew when he was at home with us and smiled,” the father said.

The court found that the mere fact that JJ had passed on did not exclude his parents’ right to claim general damages on his behalf for the time he was still alive.

The court last year ordered that the MEC had to pay an interim amount of R1.5m to the parents to cater for his care until the case was concluded. Lawyers for the MEC said this was enough.

But the court yesterday ordered that the parents were entitled to another R1.5m on behalf of their son, as well as R205 860 to the parents in their personal capacity.

Pretoria News