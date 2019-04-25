Pupils at Phuthaditshaba Primary School in Atteridgeville watch through the fence after parents and residents ordered them out of the classrooms. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Parents and residents on Wednesday stormed into the Phuthaditshaba Primary School in Atteridgeville, ordered pupils out of classrooms and demanded answers regarding the alleged shooting of a Grade 6 boy. They wanted to know why they had not been informed about the incident, which took place a week ago, when the provincial government was hosting the School Safety Summit in Johannesburg.

Classes were eventually suspended and pupils asked to leave school for the day.

The 13-year-old pupil was shot and wounded while in class. However, no one saw the gunman.

While police said the motive and perpetrators remained unknown, parents said they suspected the shooting was gang-related.

Details of the shooting remain sketchy, but the Pretoria News has it on good authority that the victim stood up to borrow a pen from a classmate before falling down, screaming in agony.

When his teacher rushed to check on him, she found that he had a gaping wound in his shoulder. He was rushed to hospital in the teacher’s car.

However, the parents and residents who invaded the school accused the school of withholding information.

“We’ve been conducting our own investigations, but no one is willing to come out with information, not even the pupils,” one resident said.

“We are going to shut this school down until we are fully informed of what exactly happened.

“We want the school to assure parents that their children are safe here. Last year there was also a stabbing incident at this school.”

A security guard at the school said she did not hear any gunshots on the day of the incident, but saw a teacher leaving the school premises with the victim inside the car shortly after the incident, at about 1pm.

She said they were instructed not to search the pupils when they came into school, but admitted they often carried dangerous weapons.

“We are not supposed to search or question anyone who comes into this school, including pupils. Some of them even sell dagga to other pupils, but we are still not allowed to search them.

“I don’t have any information as to what really happened. I just heard that a Grade 6 pupil was shot, but none of us heard any screams or gunshots.

“I also did not see anyone suspicious enter the premises that day.”

Some parents were not happy that the children were sent home early yesterday, saying this would expose them to dangers outside the school grounds.

“We can’t have a small group of people who don’t even have children in this school chase pupils out of class. Yes, we are concerned about their safety and we also need answers, but this is not the way to go,” an unhappy parent said.

SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Lungelo Dlamini said a case of attempted murder was being investigated.

“No one has been identified as a suspect at this stage. The victim, aged 13, was in class when a bullet hit him. Police are still investigating the motive for the shooting,” he said.

Local councillor Joyce Ngobeni said a parents’ meeting would be held to formally update everyone on the incident. Parents said they were planning another shutdown this morning.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said it was disappointing that parents had decided to disrupt schooling at Phuthaditshaba.

“We are aware that there was a shooting which led to the injury of a pupil. Necessary support has been provided to the pupil and the family.

“Our psycho social unit continues to support the child. The level of violence in and around our schools is of concern. We call on law enforcement agencies to apprehend all perpetrators.”

Last week’s School Safety Summit was attended by about 3000 stakeholders including Premier David Makhura, school principals, school governing body members, representative council of learners members, organised labour and student movements.

Deputy Minister of Police, Bongani Mkongi, said: “We must review corporal punishment in schools there has to be discipline.”

