Parents struggle getting right school for kids









Parents outside the Department of Education Tshwane West District offices last week to get their children placed in schools. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - Parents whose Grade 1 and 8 children have still not been placed in schools said they have lost faith in the Department of Education. Most of them blamed the online application system, saying it had inconvenienced them. Complaints included that the department had placed their children at schools they had not chosen, and in some instance too far from where they lived or worked. Late registrations opened on January 15 and will close this Friday. A parent who was at the inner city district office to look for space for her child expressed frustration.

She said her daughter, who was going to Grade 8, had spent the last week at home.

She told the Pretoria News that she got confirmation for Willowridge High School, which is the closest school to her home. However, the child was admitted to Pretoria Secondary School, which is far from her work and home.

“I went to Willowridge, but the school referred me back to the department.”

The mother said she appealed without getting any resolution of the matter.

“I just don’t have the means to get my daughter to school. She has been at home as I await a response, but I have lost hope.

“If you know someone in the department you can get your child in the school of your choice. If not, the attitude is totally unsympathetic,” she said, adding that there were allegations of bribery being made against officials.

“My daughter is sick with worry and not eating. She spends hours crying when she should have been starting high school.”

Another parent turned to the Tshwane South District offices yesterday after her child was still not placed in the school of their choice.

The parent said she was sent from pillar to post even though she had applied on time.

The department made it clear at the beginning of the month that only schools with available spaces would be on the online system during the late registration period.

The department added that parents should take note that once placement was confirmed no objections would be entertained because of limited spaces.

Pretoria News