Parents with no school placement for their Grade 1 and 8 kids at their wits’ end









Picture: Wokandapix/Pixabay Pretoria - Parents who had not yet received a school placement offer for their Grade 1 and 8 children next year were yesterday at their wits’ end. The notification process by the Education Department ended at midnight, and some parents had still not received notifications by last night. The department said it had notified parents via text messages yesterday that about 60000 new placements were available for learners. MEC Panyaza Lesufi urged all parents who had received an offer of placement to accept immediately. “Should the parents not accept the offer, it leads to the system being clogged, consequently restricting it from releasing further offers to parents still awaiting offers,” he said. He said if parents did not accept the placement offers, they would be forfeited and offered to other parents.

“It must be noted that placement is a process. When parents accept offers, more offer can be released to others,” he said.

But there were parents yesterday, who said they had not received any form of notification.

Lydia Kele, who lives in Silverton, had applied for her son to attend Lynnwood Ridge Primary School and Glenstantia.

She was still awaiting notification. “I registered my son on the same day the system opened and submitted all the documents.”

Another parent, Tasha de Swardt, said she was stressed that her daughter did not get accepted at the school she had been attended. “Now they expect me to take her to another school. How can one disrupt a child like that? It is devastating for them.

“She already feel safe in this school and has been there since Grade RR,” she said.

De Swardt said everything was fine before the online registration process.

Verona Louise said she felt discriminated against because she stayed 0.69km from the school. “I tried for three years now to get my son who is in Grade 4 in the same school, but get rejected every year.”

Masego Kale also wanted the online application changed. “You know which school you want your child to go to but the system chooses for you. To me this is not fair”

Amina Munsur said the process was very stressful for parents. She said they applied in May and haven’t yet received an SMS for placement. “We have been checking online and I have emailed the department. We were told that an alternative offer will be made after October 31,” she said.

Lesufi said the province’s district and school admission staff were instructed to resolve all outstanding placements.

He urged parents to check their SMSes and emails, adding they could log on to the system online to accept offers. “There are around 77000 parents who have neither declined nor accepted, so they're about to forfeit the places,” he tweeted.

In a statement, Lesufi said: “We wish to reiterate that parents who have already received offers of placement must accept before they are forfeited.

“It is important to remember that the admission regulations criteria and capacity of each school will determine the number of applicants that receive placement offers and the number of learners ultimately admitted to a school."

The department said it was indebted to all parents who had accepted their offers and appreciated the patience of those awaiting offers to be made by yesterday.

Pretoria News