Pretoria - The partner of alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, for an urgent interdict against the police to stop harassing her and her various business entities. Nicole Johnson said the police were running a smear campaign against her and her husband and that they were targeting them. They are part of a group facing numerous charges in the Khayelitsha Regional Court. It is claimed they, among others, falsely obtained firearm competency certificates. They have been the subject of numerous media reports, and Johnson said the police, especially Cape Town-based Captain Althea Jeftha of the anti-gang unit, were targeting them. Johnson said the last straw was when Jeftha, accompanied by other police officers, last month stormed into the Sorbet Man shop in the Canal Walk Shopping Centre in Cape Town.

Although she did not own the shop, Johnson said she was buying the franchise. But after the incident the owners told her they were no longer able to sell to her.

Johnson said she and her husband would deny the criminal charges against them, but their case was still due to get off the ground.

She is also accusing the police of interfering with her business and making life difficult for her, although neither she nor her husband had been convicted of any charges up to now.

Last month Bidvest Bank severed its ties with her without giving any reason. FNB previously also closed some of her business accounts.

“I suspect the police have embarked upon a campaign to ‘educate’ my bankers and negatively influence my business relations due to my alleged criminal behaviour.”

According to her, the police were also monitoring her private communications, as proven by the fact that they had information which others did not have.

For instance, she said, very few people knew she was buying a second Sorbet Man Store franchise.

But on Sunday evening Jeftha and armed members of SAPS walked into the store at Canal Walk while several male clients were having waxing and massaging treatments.

Johnson said Jeftha, whom she called a very rude person, simply walked into the cubicles where some half-clad men were having their treatments, snooping around.

She also showed the manager online articles about Johnson and her husband “to show our alleged involvement in criminal activities”.

Johnson said all this could be seen on the video footage recorded inside the store.

One of the male clients was so angry about his privacy which had been invaded that he refused to pay for his treatment.

Johnson said she had meanwhile established that there was no incident or complaint at the shopping centre prior to this, which necessitated the police to do any investigations.

The police said the couple’s alleged involvement in crime was all over the media for all to see and they were not running a smear campaign.

Sorbet Man’s owners refused to do business with her, because of reputational risk.

It was said that Stanfield said in an affidavit that “my deceased uncle Colin Stanfield was an alleged kingpin in the 28s gang and I have sometimes been accused of being a member of that gang”.

The police denied they stormed the shop and said they went inside with the blessing of the employees as part of a safety check. They said it was prompted by reports of “armed individuals” at the centre, which included that Johnson was seen there, accompanied by “armed individuals”.

The police also denied that the matter was urgent, based on an alleged smear campaign. They said if Johnson wanted to take the matter up with the courts, she could do so in bringing an ordinary, non urgent application.

Acting Judge Helen Constantinides agreed and removed the matter from the roll.

Pretoria News