MultiChoice stands with women at the forefront of fighting social ills

August 24 marks the fourth year to the day that Uyinene Mrwetyana went missing. In remembrance of this and to continue the fight against gender-based violence in South Africa, the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation (UMF) will be taking to the streets in a march aimed at raising awareness and calling for a safer society. The foundation is a non-profit organisation that was founded in memory of Uyinene Mrwetyana, a South African student who was murdered in 2019. The foundation works to raise awareness about gender-based violence (GBV) and to provide support to survivors.

Managing director of the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation and psychologist, Masimbulele Buso reflects on what her work has entailed and plans for the future of the foundation. “Being a woman in South Africa can sometimes be fearful,” she said. “There is a constant looming fear for our life, for our safety, and for the safety of those around us.” However, Buso is also hopeful for the future. She sees a growing movement of people who are speaking out against GBV and coming together to fight the scourge.

“There's a lot to be hopeful about,” she said. “It is so inspiring to see women taking up space and being part of the decision-making of this country - but we need more commitment from people. We need to collaborate in our individual efforts towards the fight against GBV. We need to invest in creating spaces and facilities that are there to support those affected by GBV.” Buso is committed to working towards a South Africa where all women can live free from fear and violence. She believes that it will take a concerted effort from everyone in society to - including government and the private sector - achieve this goal.

“The commitment that MultiChoice made towards the foundation in its early stages has been one of the driving forces behind the work that we do. We have not only gained their collaborative partnership, but they have also created a network of collaborative partners for us. And through that we have gained a family of supporters who we know we can call anytime that we need help.” “Not only that, it has shown us how companies such as MultiChoice make a commitment - and not only make a commitment, but act consistently towards that commitment. We’ve been so honoured and so privileged to work with them.” In addition to her work with the foundation, Buso is also an advocate for mental health and wellness. She believes that it is important to address the emotional and psychological impact of GBV.