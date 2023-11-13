WATCH: South Africa and China celebrate 25 years of friendship

Welcome to a captivating journey that unveils the intricate tapestry of connections between two vibrant worlds. This year marks the 25th anniversary of this diplomatic relation.
Regular interaction between South Africa and China takes place at various official levels and includes exchanges of state visits and high-level engagements; co-operation across different government ministries, parliament, business entities and people-to-people connections.
These engagements are a testimony to the great importance attached by both sides to the historic political and economic ties.
South Africa and China enjoy vibrant economic relations, and China is by far South Africa’s largest global trading partner.
This extraordinary video delves into the lives and experiences of diverse individuals hailing from the mother city of South Africa. Government officials, enterprising businesswomen, dedicated educators, ambitious students and even a cherished member of the iconic Mandela family – all bound by a common thread of intertwining relations between China and Africa.