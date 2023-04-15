Why you should consider getting solar right now - Hohm Energy

Are you tired of constant power outages affecting your daily life and business? The recent collapse of electricity pylons in Tshwane due to a combination of storm damage and vandalism has left many areas without power - and the hard fact is that infrastructure degradation due to grid maintenance issues is likely to become more prevalent. This is because of our aging national utility power infrastructure, which has been strained in recent years, resulting in frequent power outages and load shedding, and so requires constant maintenance and repairs to remain functional.

To address this issue, the South African government and Eskom must prioritise infrastructure maintenance and invest in sustainable solutions that can help prevent or mitigate power infrastructure degradation. This is unlikely to happen soon, if ever, while load shedding increases as we move towards the winter months. This unfortunate scenario highlights the need for a reliable, alternative energy source to keep your life and business running smoothly.

Why should you consider a solar system for your home or business? With the increasing power outages and rising electricity costs, investing in a solar system is a smart choice. Hohm Energy provides a reliable and competitive solution for residential and commercial solar needs countrywide. By selecting and installing a suitable solar solution, you can enjoy uninterrupted power supply and save on escalating electricity costs. Why choose Hohm Energy?

Hohm Energy is a solar marketplace solution that connects you with vetted solar installation teams and uses only Tier 1 solar products that come with a 10-year warranty for the battery and inverter. With proven and established relationships with major banks, including Nedbank, as well as mortgage originator Ooba, Hohm Energy is well-placed to facilitate a bespoke solar system with a financial package to meet your needs.

Now is the perfect time to invest in a solar system as prices have been consistently declining over the past 15 years. However, with the increasing demand for solar installations, prices are likely to start rising. Don't miss the opportunity to invest in the latest solar technology available at the best prices. Financial benefits With the recent increase in electricity costs, installing a solar system this year offers an almost guaranteed return on your investment within four to five years. It’s hard to find any other investment that assures you of such a substantial return in a short period of time. Additionally, installing a solar system will help you offset the exponential increase in electricity costs in the coming years.