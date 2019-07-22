The National Foundations Dialogue Initiative Chairperson Nomhle Canca and HSRC chief executive professor Crain Soudien sign a memorandum of understanding to formalise and strengthen collaboration opportunities in areas of research development and public dialogue. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency/(ANA)

Pretoria - Solutions to problems experienced in today’s society may be drawn from dialogues guided by researched facts and information. This sentiment was shared by members of foundations who joined the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) for the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the agency and the National Foundations Dialogue Initiative (NFDI).

The memorandum was signed in Pretoria to formalise and strengthen collaboration opportunities in areas of research development and public dialogue.

Representatives came from various foundations named after influential leaders like Chief Albert Luthuli, FW de Klerk, Jakes Gerwel, Thabo Mbeki, Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Trust, Helen Suzman, Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy, Umlambo and Kgalema Motlanthe.

HSRC and NFDI agreed to sign the partnership agreement to collaborate in hosting national dialogues that explore how best to foster communication across different spheres. These being executives, legislature, the judiciary, government, civil society and both the public and private sectors, within the framework of the Constitution.

The panel agreed that today’s society needed to have more dialogues to understand issues they were dealing with because misinformation and alternative facts were more common than ever.

This, they said, led to people engaging in conflicts using the information that was not factual. In fact, some of society’s conflicts and violent protests could have been avoided if people were not fed wrong information.

HSRC chief executive professor Crain Soudien said the agency was responsible for trying to explain why things were going wrong or right in the country and its partnership with the NFDI would avail researched facts for people to use meaningfully in dialogues.

“The job of the HSRC is to help the country understand why it’s in these difficulties and what the solutions for solving some of these difficulties are. With these foundations that come from a history of trying to bring the country together, we’ve agreed here now with NFDI that we will support each other in the best ways in which we can,” he said.

NFDI chairperson said there is no problem which does not have answers or solutions in dialogues led by researched facts provided by credible research organisations that distinguish facts from rumours and opinions.

She said sometimes people just needed to be given honest facts why their local government was failing to supply them with electricity and running water for public demonstrations that lead to the burning of schools and clinics to be halted.

“There are people who are just intentionally providing people with misinformation and dangerous alternative facts. However, we do believe that if people come together to have dialogue on these important issues a lot of society’s problems will be understood,” she said.

The first constitutional dialogue is scheduled for 15 August and guests will have to answer the question: Is this a sellout Constitution? This dialogue will be followed by another one in March next year.

Chairperson of the advisory board of the FW de Klerk Foundation, Dr Theuns Eloff, said this was just the beginning. He said greater work could be done with more funding of the NFDI that’s committed to meeting its objectives.

