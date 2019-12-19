Parts of Tshwane left scrambling for water after rains wreaked havoc on infrastructure









Taps have run dry in the far-eastern side of the metro, including Cullinan, Refilwe and Rayton. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The City of Tshwane is scrambling for solutions after taps ran dry in the far-eastern side of the metro, including Cullinan, Refilwe and Rayton, since the weekend. The dry spell was caused by last week’s torrential rains, which led to a complete breakdown of the water supply system. According to the City, the raw water supply pipeline to the Cullinan Water Treatment Plant was extensively damaged leading to imminent interruption to the service to areas east of Pretoria. Acting Mayor Abel Tau said that while the infrastructure was up to the task, they could not have anticipated Mother Nature’s slap. In an effort to improve access to water in the region, the metro said it would increase the water tank footprint in the area. It was estimated that about 50 to 60 tanks would be needed but it would still be a strain due to the number of people, with two tanks per street envisioned for the affected area.

While a shortage of tanks was an issue, the water drawing points were far apart which was a challenge as it meant trucks would have to draw water as far as Mamelodi, resulting in a backlog.

The metro has revealed it was working on more water drawing points. About 15 extra spots to place tanks were identified.

Last night, a meeting with Tau at the Refilwe community hall was packed with affected residents.

They were not happy with the relief measures, citing gross overcrowding at water points. Selby Matlala said: “How do you have 26 vehicles servicing over 3000 people. We feel sidelined, when Hammanskraal had issues the whole of Tshwane went.

“We are challenging you to fix this problem for us in the spirit of Christmas.”

Refilwe Clinic manager Thuli Masina said she had to kick and scream for the facility to get water. That still didn’t help much until she threatened to close the clinic for the day “My plea is bring one additional tank to the clinic. One tank doesn’t last.”

Sarah Mphahlele, a diabetic, said the situation was taking its toll on her health.

Following announcements that the pipeline reconstruction could take about eight months, Tau assured they were working to find a way to slash the time.

Pretoria News