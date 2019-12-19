The dry spell was caused by last week’s torrential rains, which led to a complete breakdown of the water supply system. According to the City, the raw water supply pipeline to the Cullinan Water Treatment Plant was extensively damaged leading to imminent interruption to the service to areas east of Pretoria.
Acting Mayor Abel Tau said that while the infrastructure was up to the task, they could not have anticipated Mother Nature’s slap.
In an effort to improve access to water in the region, the metro said it would increase the water tank footprint in the area.
It was estimated that about 50 to 60 tanks would be needed but it would still be a strain due to the number of people, with two tanks per street envisioned for the affected area.