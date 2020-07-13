Parvovirus strikes K9 academy in Roodeplaat again

Pretoria - The SAPS K9 Academy in Roodeplaat has reported a fresh outbreak of the canine parvovirus. Of the dogs, 37 had to be put down while eight died of the virus. SAPS head of veterinary services at Roodeplaat Veterinary Hospital Brigadier Letshuti Phele said the fresh outbreak had been contained. He said on June 19, they noticed a spike in the number of cases and that it was an indication that they were dealing with a serious condition. “Even though parvovirus has no specific treatment, our primary focus is to maintain sick puppies on supportive treatment, general nursing care and strict isolation to boost the immune system and minimise the rapid spread.

“Meanwhile, an internal investigation is being conducted to determine the source of the outbreak,” he said.

He said healthy puppies would be moved to a different unit, and breeding was the most cost effective way to enhance the K9 dog unit as a strategic policing imperative.

The virus was common in puppies from birth to 6 months. Phele said it was important to vaccinate during that period.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said it became a matter of concern when the treatment given to the puppies appeared not to be working.

This led to management taking samples for testing at an independent laboratory, and these came out positive for canine parvovirus.

She said even though the veterinary services had ensured primary vaccination of puppies aged 6, 8 and 12 weeks, the virus had affected the academy again in less than a year.

“The SAPS Veterinary Services alerted the management of the K9 Academy Roodeplaat of the findings and immediately recommended that the quarantine measures as previously implemented during the 2019 outbreak be enforced in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.”

Last year, the virus affected 120 puppies and eventually caused the death of 75.

Pretoria News