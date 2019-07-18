RESPONDING to a question in the legislature, Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said it took almost seven hours for a patient to receive medical care at Steve Biko Academic Hospital. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Waiting for seven hours to receive medical help at Steve Biko Academic Hospital was better than trying other provincial hospitals, patients said. At the end of the day whether you have to wait for seven hours or more, there is hope you will at least have some medication when you leave.

This is according to some of the patients who were at the hospital yesterday.

Last week, Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku, responding to a question by DA spokesperson for health Jack Bloom in the legislature, said the current recorded average waiting time at the hospital varied. However, he said it took roughly two hours for patients to register and another two hours and 46 minutes to be seen by a doctor.

This was followed by an hour and 58 minutes at the hospital's pharmacy to receive their medication. In total a patient would on average wait about six hours and 44 minutes, or longer.

Bloom said this was one of the main reasons patients arrived early to queue at the hospital, mostly as early as 4am, just to be in front of the queue.

“These long waiting times are of great concern. Some patients even have to return the next day. So it is very unfortunate that the hospital CEO Dr Mathabo Mathebula said earlier that patients arrived earlier than 4am for socialising.”

One relief was that Priority 1 patients were referred to casualty and seen almost immediately. However, Priority 2 patients, referred to as the “walking wounded”, waited on average of an hour and 36 minutes.

Yesterday, patient Thokozani Masango said the waiting period at Steve Biko was longer at different times, depending on the day.

Masango said he preferred to travel to Steve Biko from his home in Mpumalanga because the situation at other hospitals was worse.

“In clinics and hospitals further away from the inner city or when you go to rural areas for help you will wait for hours on end only to find that they don't even have medication or whatever equipment they use is broken.

“Here (at Steve Biko) at least you know you have to bring something to eat for the whole day and patiently wait for your turn and actually will get helped.”

Jacqeline Moloane also agreed that the wait was not ideal, but understandable due to the large number of people the hospital had to cater for.

Bloom said the department needed to find ways of alleviating the pressure on the hospital services, and stressed the need for provision of upgraded alternative health facilities.

