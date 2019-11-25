The founder and executive chairperson of African Rainbow Minerals and president of Mamelodi Sundowns has sealed the deal and now owns equal majority shares of the Blue Bulls Company.
He has acquired a 37% stake in the Pretoria-based company. The Blue Bulls Company said it was excited to welcome the 57-year-old, who originally hails from Ga-Rankuwa.
The deal, which had been much talked about and anticipated, was concluded on Thursday night in a meeting at Loftus Versfeld.
The new structure will mean that existing shareholders Remgro and the Blue Bulls Rugby Union reduced their previously equal percentage of shareholding from 50% each to 37% and 26% respectively, allowing Motsepe to take up the remaining 37%.