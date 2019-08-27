Pretoria - While load shedding might have proved to be a big inconvenience and created frustration for businesses and families early this year, Patrick Rulore begs to differ. He turned the experience into an award-winning painting.

The 24-year-old Tshwane University of Technology fine and applied arts student from Hammanskraal added his signature to the list of winners of the Sasol New Signatures Art Competition for the coveted award for his oil on canvas work.

The painting, titled Stage 4 moments, captures the typical behaviour of his family during load shedding. All electrical devices were set aside during the blackouts, allowing the family to interact with each other, talk, laugh and play games.

In the painting, his family is gathered around the table laughing with a paraffin lamp in the middle - the room is dark.

He was named the overall winner of the prestigious competition at the Pretoria Art Museum last week for the painting. He used both oils and acrylics.

Rulore said the period was used as family time and only when they experienced load shedding did they gather around one table for family catch-up time, instead of focusing on their gadgets. The title was inspired by Stage 4 load shedding, where power would be off for most of the evenings.

“At the beginning of this year, South Africa had to endure extreme shortages in supply with electricity scheduled in stages. This painting portrays Stage 4, signifying that the electricity of a large sector of the community has been cut off.

“This painting does not complain about load shedding; it rather celebrates dark moments during these circumstances. As soon as the electricity comes back, we resume our earlier activities in isolation,” Rulore said.

“I am fascinated by the complexity of the human body (male and female) and attempt to discover its magic on the canvas. I always endeavour to capture the emotions and spirit of each individual I paint.

“To achieve this, I manipulate and play with colours, textures, paint and brush marks."

His university is also basking in Rulore’s achievement. Head of the department of fine and applied arts Professor Runette Kruger said: “It was a very proud moment for me when Patrick received his prize. This is a wonderful milestone for him. He is extremely talented”

Rulore walked away with a cash prize of R100 000. His painting will be at the museum until next month. It has already been sold for R5 000 to an unidentified art lover.

