Pretoria - Service delivery in Tshwane could soon be negatively affected due to a looming go-slow by workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu). This follows a stand-off between the municipality and the union over the adjustment of salaries.

The union said salaries adjustment must be in line with the city's grading from category 9 to 10 affected by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

Last week, the union's regional secretary Mpho Tladinyane pointed fingers at acting city manager Lorette Tredoux, for effecting 36% salary increase to senior managers.

On Friday, the union was expected to meet with Tredoux, head for legal services Marna Kock and strategic executive director in the city manager's office Msizi Myeza.

According to a communique by the union to its affiliates, an implementation proposal was to be tabled by the city to the Local Labour Forum. Tladinyane said employees deserved to be paid like others.

Tladinyane accused the employer of creating a discrepancy and discrimination by paying some permanent employees, leaving others out.

“The city must treat all non-section 56 employees the same, including admin officers and general workers. All non-section 56 employees are part of Bargaining Council and regulated by the same conditions of service."

Tladinyane denied claims that the union had refused to sign the collective categorisation decision since 2017 as claimed by the employer last week. He said the matter was first discussed and approved by mayoral committee on October 17 last year.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo blamed the union for stalling the implementation of the categorisation process. He said the implementation was awaiting the signature of the union.

