TSHWANE workers marched for an 18% salary increase last week. The strike was called off after the metro agreed with unions to grant them a once-off payment of between R7 000 and R15 000, depending on their grading. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The DA will not stand in the way of the City of Tshwane’s intention to disburse R380 million to more than 22 000 municipal workers as part of the pact with labour unions to end last week’s strike. Party spokesperson Solly Malatsi, however, said they were “curious whether there are other options to consider in this chapter”.

He declined to elaborate, saying he didn’t want to get into council processes.

Malatsi said the once-off ex gratia payments issue was not an easy one, and any decision regarding remuneration ought to take into consideration the financial viability of the municipality and the employees’ welfare.

He spoke to the Pretoria News after mayor Stevens Mokgalapa had met with the party’s head of governance, James Selfe, on Monday night in Joburg to discuss the matter.

Although the issue around once-off payments was part of the discussions, Malatsi said it was not the only issue on the table.

He said the meeting was regularly convened by Selfe as part of his role to look into governance issues arising from DA-led coalitions.

Going into the meeting, Selfe had expressed unhappiness with the City’s agreement to pay workers between R7000 and R15000, depending on their level. He said he was on a fact-gathering mission to understand what actually informed the agreement.

“I have not been talking directly to the mayor. I just want to understand for the sake of ourselves and the leadership of the party what actually transpired and what the implications of the deal will be,” he said.

Mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said: “The meeting went well. It wasn’t something out of the ordinary. It was a scheduled meeting hosted after two or three months.”

She said she was not in a position to divulge details from the meeting.

The contentious deal was reached following last week’s negotiation between the municipality and unions.

Pretoria News