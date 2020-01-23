In this regard, an earlier court order for security at the school to be beefed up has now been lifted.
Gauteng High Court Pretoria Judge Hans Fabricius yesterday said it seemed as if the two orders he had issued this week - one on Monday and another on Tuesday - for the provincial Education Department to provide additional security had achieved the desired effect.
The SA Teachers’ Union and the department were back in court yesterday to reassess the issue regarding additional security.
The union turned to the court this week for an urgent order as it felt the safety of teachers and pupils was compromised by the disgruntled parents, who had since last week illegally entered the premises and demanded their children be placed there.