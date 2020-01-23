Peace restored at Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz in Pretoria North









Parents, some with their children in school uniforms, outside Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - Emotions have calmed down on the side of parents who were earlier disgruntled as their children could not be placed at Hoërskool Gerrit Maritz in Pretoria North. In this regard, an earlier court order for security at the school to be beefed up has now been lifted. Gauteng High Court Pretoria Judge Hans Fabricius yesterday said it seemed as if the two orders he had issued this week - one on Monday and another on Tuesday - for the provincial Education Department to provide additional security had achieved the desired effect. The SA Teachers’ Union and the department were back in court yesterday to reassess the issue regarding additional security. The union turned to the court this week for an urgent order as it felt the safety of teachers and pupils was compromised by the disgruntled parents, who had since last week illegally entered the premises and demanded their children be placed there.

At the start of yesterday’s proceedings, Judge Fabricius said that it seemed there was consultation between the department and the parents and some pupils had been placed.

He said that in his view there was no need for a further order to extend the additional security measures.

Both the union and the department agreed that peace had been restored to the school.

However, they, were not in agreement who should foot the legal bill for the urgent application.

Counsel for the union said it was the fault of the department that they had to come to court, as it had not responded over the weekend to letters regarding safety concerns.

The union argued that if it did not turn to court on Monday when it obtained an order for additional safety measures, the school would have remained closed on that day. It was closed for about two days last week after scores of angry parents forced their way on to the school grounds.

Counsel for the department said the school should have never been closed, and he made it clear that the department did not agree with the principal in this regard.

He said this application should have never been brought, as the department cannot be forced to employ additional security guards for the school.

It was pointed out to the court that Gerrit Maritz was not the only one which the department had to deal with since the start of the school year. The judge was told that the department had to “put out fires left and right”.

Judge Fabricius ruled that each party had to foot its own legal bill.

He said there were various deficiencies regarding the application, but he nevertheless agreed to hear it as it was in the interest of the children. To make a costs order would only stoke the fire, he said.

Pretoria News