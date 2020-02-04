Pensioner assaulted for lifting lid on Hammanskraal 'RDP corruption'









POLICE are investigating after Sam Mokaila, 73, was allegedly assaulted at his home by a group of people. Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - A 73-YEAR-OLD pensioner is seeking justice after allegedly being violently attacked for seemingly lifting the lid on RDP corruption in his community. Sam Mokaila, a Hammanskraal resident, sustained several injuries when he was accosted at his home by four people, including an ANC councillor. He had, on behalf of the residents' committee, sent a letter to the City of Tshwane stating that there were complaints from residents that RDP houses were being sold and not given to the rightful beneficiaries. In the letter, they asked the metro to investigate the claims. “We received complaints from the community. People brought a concern around RDPs being sold to outsiders, while residents do not have houses.” Regarding the assault, Mokaila said it took place in his yard. “I was cleaning my yard near the gate, when I was accosted by four people. I recognised one person as a councillor in the area.

“They immediately attacked me, and while they were punching and kicking me, I tried to block the blows.

“However, a barrel of a gun struck me and then I fell. They pointed the gun at me

“I thought I was going to die, but he did not shoot. Instead, he said I should stop saying they sell RDP houses.”

He said the attackers fled the scene, and neighbours started to come out of their houses wondering what happened.

He said he had opened a case with the SAPS and was awaiting feedback from the investigating officer.

Mokaila said he was saddened by the fact that he was targeted for merely being a voice for residents to escalate their complaints.

Since the incident, he said he was not feeling safe and feared for his life, as his attackers knew his home. “My life is under threat but it does not deter me from doing community service and whatever issues they raise, so wherever I go they will get me, I cannot hide.

“I was told to move and go stay in another area to be safe, but I said no. If they want to kill me for doing the right thing, they must come kill me here.”

Mokaila said there were also rumours that other members of the committee would be targeted as well, for their involvement in exposing the corruption and concern from residents.

“Since the attack I have been pushing to have a community policing forum so we can feel safer and know that we work hand-in-hand with the SAPS in future.”

Meanwhile, police are still investigating the matter and no arrests have been made yet.

DA councillor Michael Shackleton, who has since stepped in to assist Mokaila, said they were concerned that whistle-blowers were targeted.

Shackleton said the accused councillor was previously fingered in a different assault in 2018, also regarding the alleged sale of RDP houses in the ward. “This is not the first complaint against the councillor.

“During 2018, another resident was attacked in the same manner, in the presence of the councillor, after he reported the alleged sale of stands to the office of the speaker of council.

“While we are awaiting police action in both cases, the DA will lodge this matter with the Electoral Commission of South Africa.

ANC spokesperson Bafuze Yabo said the councillor rejected the claims and was being framed, as no charge has been laid against him and he was not present when the attack took place.

“We have asked him to write a letter that we will keep as proof,” said Yabo.

