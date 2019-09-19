A stock picture of a Chihuahua. Picture: Skeeze/Pixabay

Pretoria - As the High Court in Pretoria last week heard the harrowing details of how Nicholas Ninow raped a 7-year-old in the bathroom of a family restaurant, a judge in a courtroom a few doors away was called on to decide on a matter of a vastly different nature - visitation rights over two pet dogs. To most of us this seems to be a trivial matter, but as some say, emotions are more powerful than reason.

A Pretoria advocate is said to have spent more than R100000 in legal fees over his fierce battle to have visitation rights over Grietjie and Bella, two Chihuahuas.

He and his wife are embroiled in a divorce and she took the dogs with her when she moved out of the marital home in April last year. He says he is heartbroken to be separated from the little dogs. However, even though he is in the legal fraternity, he struggled for months to find a lawyer who took the matter seriously enough that he was willing to argue it in court.

At first the lower court refused to entertain the matter as urgent, but in February this year the advocate got his order - his wife had to allow him reasonable access to the dogs.

While the magistrate did not stipulate exactly what he meant by reasonable access, the advocate reasoned that having the dogs spend every alternate week with him would suffice. But his wife, who believes the dogs belong to her, was having none of this and she is appealing against the order.

Not even a subsequent order obtained by her husband that she could not deny him access to the dogs pending the appeal could sway her.

Last week the angry advocate asked Judge John Holland-Muter to hold her in contempt of court and to send her to jail for six months if she still refused to give him the access he wanted.

But the judge did not entertain the matter as being urgent.

The only option open to the man now is to take his chances on the normal court roll, although that could take quite a while.

I was reminded that a pet is regarded in terms of our law as a possession - the same as a television set or a vase. The advocate had argued in his application that despite the fact that by law pets are things that equate to movable property, he regards them to be like his children, and he and his wife should be seen as co-possessors of the dogs.

Ace Pretoria divorce lawyer Selwyn Shapiro said while he has brought many similar applications on behalf of clients, it is best to try to settle these matters amicably. Shapiro said ownership is clear - the person who was the owner, remains the owner.

Pet custody cases are common in Britain, a nation known for its love of dogs. British family solicitor Jon Armstrong recently wrote in his blog that pet custody cases are rife, with more and more people asking their lawyer to draw up a “pet-nup” agreement.

Armstrong confirmed that in that country, ownership of a pet is decided by who is listed as the owner, “while pet owners tend to believe it is who is the primary caregiver”.

As the owner of a dog that I love as a child, I can relate to the emotions attached to a pet. But I can honestly say I would not take up the court’s time fighting for “my boy”.

Perhaps we use our pets as an extension of our own feelings and emotions. Perhaps we are selfish and we thus put a burden on them. I am not sure if it’s in their best interests to disrupt their lives by having them live every alternate week in a different house. After all, being cared for in a loving home is all they need.

Would they remember “happier” times when all still lived together? I doubt it.

To me, there are much more pressing issues to occupy the legal minds of our wise judges of the high court.

But then, each to its own - and our courts are set up to be there for everyone.

