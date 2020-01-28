Vernon Philander with his wife Mandy and their son at The Bullring. BackpagePix

Pretoria - To see Vernon Philander, at the top of his mark at the Wynberg End, the Kookaburra ball his to command and the cloud that covers Table Mountain generally helping, was definitely to watch an artist at work. He was equally exceptional with the Duke on the slopes of Lord’s and just as brilliant in far-flung cities such as Hamilton and Hobart. Philander certainly was a rare genius who thrilled in his simplicity. Yesterday he bowed out of Test cricket at the Wanderers not in the manner he would have envisaged as injury prevented him from playing a full part in his final game, but still a hero to everyone who had witnessed his 64-match career.

“It’s all in the hands of the man above. The English have played excellent cricket in the month that just went by. We fought hard on the park, but we remain gentlemen, and to my guys, thanks for making it such a privilege for me to play for South Africa.

“For me personally it was quite emotional. Stepping out of this environment and leaving my teammates behind,” Philander said after the Proteas’ 191-run defeat that enabled England to claim the Test series 3-1.

The 34-year-old leaves the glare of the international stage for the county championship comforts of Somerset with 224 wickets at an average of 22.32. Those mind-blowing numbers are held up by 13 five-wicket hauls, with a best of 6/21 against Australia at the Wanderers in 2018.