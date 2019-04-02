File photo: ANA Reporter

Pretoria - Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has warned the metro police against the tendency of masquerading as politicians.



He said the crime-busters must desist from serving political interests, but to put the safety of the people first.





"The metro police must be of service to the people of Tshwane and not serve political interests.The work is out there in the street and making sure we claim our city.





"We owe it to the uniform we are wearing. We owe it to the people of Tshwane," Mokgalapa said.





He was addressing the law-enforcers during the annual safety parade at Pilditch Stadium, where he was officially welcomed as the commander-in-chief of the metro police.





Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa during the metro police's annual safety parade at Pilditch Stadium. Picture: Rapula Moatshe.

Mokgalapa said under his administration there would be a level of professionalism imparted to the metro police service.

"Each and every member of the metro police must be out in the street fighting crime," he said.





He implored them to guard against sabotage in the form of vandalism and cable theft.





"Sabotage is the vandalism of our city assets," he said.





He said it was unacceptable that the City continued to experience the unprecedented level of cable of theft and unabated land invasions.





By-law transgressions and unprecedented levels of crime would to be tackled head-on, he said.





"This must come to a stop. We need to ensure that we claim back our streets. The message I am sending is a clamp down on criminal activities and not to tolerant crime in our city," he said.





Mokgalapa said he would ensure that the city provides the metro department with the necessary capacity and resources.





"In the same vein I would want a professional commitment from yourself that together we will reclaim our streets," he said.

He said the first step in fighting crime would be to restore the operation of the CCTV cameras in the CBD.





More than 100 cameras have not been working for at least eight months, according to Community Safety MMC Karen Meyer.



