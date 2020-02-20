PICS: A glorious look back in time at Pretoria









Pretoria - On my bookshelf at the office I have a number of reference books on Pretoria collected over my long career at the Pretoria News. Young Pretoria, 1889-1913 by Lola Dunston, with drawings and text about early Pretoria, is one of my favourites and I have referred to it often. A new book sits beside it now, the stunning Hidden Pretoria with text by Johan Swart and photos by Alain Proust which I recently acquired for my collection. On its cover is a picture which many people may not recognise, so unusual is it but I knew it right away as the interior of the old Capitol Theatre just off Church Square, not far from our office. The auditorium today is a dingy parking lot but, with Proust’s picture, it becomes a place of wonder.

The book opens on to a picture I knew only by reputation and that is a Walter Battis mural which adorns a wall in the now defunct Transvaal Provincial Administration Building.

I do hope the Javett-UP art museum, which successfully negotiated to move an Alexis Preller mural from the same building, gets it right to preserve this beautiful work of art.

The title page features Rissik House, a hostel at Pretoria Boys High School, and there is a chapter on this prestigious school. It may have been nice to feature other historic schools but one realises no book can do justice to them all.

I feel I know Church Square and the arcades around it like my own backyard, but delighted in the photos; for example the panorama from the roof of the old Standard Bank building, the stately spires of the Raadsaal and Palace of Justice, the detail of brickwork and hidden interiors of some of the city’s oldest and bank buildings like the entrance to Ons Eerste Volksbank I walk past every day.

What I really like about the book is the combination of delight at seeing a place one knows, like the University of Pretoria, and the surprise at seeing something one does not know much about like the Westfort and Weskoppies hospital buildings.

There are chapters on the city’s old forts, Victorian houses, government buildings, monuments, museums and places of worship.

With the glorious photos, some a double-page spread, articles are well researched with written explanations by Swart on the architecture, examples of modernism and postmodernism, and reflections on the city’s status.

One can feel sadness at the shabby state of the Old Synagogue or Cafe Riche, but there’s plenty to be joyful about, such as the evocative pictures in a chapter devoted to Rovos Rail.

The book has more than 200 photos accompanied by detailed text by Swart, an architectural historian at the University of Pretoria, and it is this text that makes Hidden Pretoria so much more than a coffee table book.

One can go back again and again, and learn something new even about places one thought one knew.

It is a book which shows the hidden textures of the city I call home.

Pretoria News