Pretoria - Criminals are not about to give Kutumela Molefi Primary School in Mamelodi a break. They have broken into the school yet again for the 10th time - the third since the beginning of the year - since it was established.

When pupils and teachers returned to school on Tuesday after a two-week break, they were met with what has now become a familiar sight.

Large window frames at the administration offices were on the floor, security gates bent and the main gate arched to allow illegal entry.

Glass from the windows was scattered on the ground, with the burglar bars and frames pulled off their structures.

Residents said the incident might have occurred on Sunday night; the gate is believed to have been intact until Sunday afternoon.

Parents and teachers looked on with dismay as they inspected the building while waiting for police to arrive.

This time, the thieves made off with three large gas cylinders, a deep freezer and wooden doors from the storeroom.

In the past, the burglars targeted computers and printers in the administration block and food meant for the feeding programme. But this time there was no food to steal as it had been stored in a secret location since the last incident a few weeks ago.

Pupils depending on the feeding scheme were sent home because it was impossible to prepare meals without the stolen gas cylinders. “We had to send the children home on empty stomachs and cancel classes. The mood on the first day of school after the holidays was beyond sad,” said a teacher.

Yesterday, parents chased teachers out of school, accusing them of not doing enough to protect the facility.

Police had to intervene after some parents threatened to stone teachers’ cars. The parents said they wanted Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and Police Minister Bheki Cele to meet them to come up with solution.

The no-fee school has 742 pupils, most of them dependent on the feeding scheme. Most parents are from the surrounding informal settlement of Lethabong and are unemployed.

School governing body member Solomon Gamede said the situation was upsetting. “We can’t sit and do nothing. This is our children’s education.

“If these burglaries continue the school will close and our children will stay at home. We report every burglary but they say they want hard evidence.”

Parents and the community policing forum previously proposed employing guards at the school, but the plan failed to take off due to a lack of support.

Provincial Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said they had dispatched officials to assess the situation. “The safety of pupils and teachers is our priority. We are working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure that safety is not compromised.

“We are extremely concerned and disappointed about the theft at the school, unfortunately seen by some as an opportunity to feed their criminal deeds and rob pupils of their right to quality basic education.

“We appeal to members of the community who might have information that could lead to the arrest of these criminals to come forward and present this information to law enforcement agencies,” Mabona said.

The school is located in a deserted area along Bronkhorstspruit Road. As the number of burglaries increase, so has fear among staff, who said they feared for their lives and those of the children.

With the area being deserted, staff members said they feared the criminals could hold them hostage.

Rose Mabalane, a parent at the school, said the police had failed them.

“If the police continue dragging their feet we will end up taking the law into our own hands, because there is no justice for our children.

“What will be left of the school if we continue to let such things happen? We’ve had enough; our children’s future and welfare are being put on the line.”

The school is no stranger to controversy. In 2015 it was in the news after three schoolgirls aged between 7 and 9 were raped by older boys.

