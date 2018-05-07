Pretoria - A 23-year-old man was allegedly pushed from the seventh floor of a Sunnyside flat adjacent to Tambotie building in Spruitsig Park on Monday morning.

According to eye-witnesses, the incident happened on Monday at around 10am following an apparent squabble in one of the flats located on Leyds street.

Many tenants, who spoke anonymously for fear of being victimised, said they didn't know the identity of the deceased, but they believed he was a victim of a robbery that went wrong.

A street vendor, who plied his trade in the streets near the blocks of flats, said there were differing stories as to what actually transpired before the deceased was thrown from the lofty building.

"Some people are saying he was robbed of R12 000 cash by two men," he said.

One of the security guards said the deceased was not a tenant but was lured to the complex through an online advert that had indicated that a luxury camera was up for sale.

Others said the incident occurred in the morning but the man's corpse was only removed from the scene in the evening.

Some tenants said there was a lot of commotion in the flat before the man fell and died.

Police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said police have launched a manhunt.

"It is believed that the deceased and a friend that had accompanied him, were lured to that flat through an online advert that had indicated that a luxury camera was for sale. Reports suggest that upon arrival inside the flat, they were attacked by a group of men who allegedly robbed them of cash and cellphones," he said.

He said no one was caught for the alleged incident and cases of murder and robbery are being investigated.

Meanwhile, the police were looking for a man known as "Ekene" in connection with the incident, he said.

It is believed that he might be able to assist them with the investigations.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects should contact Sunnyside police station on 012 422 3604. Information may also be shared anonymously at Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or via Crime Line SMS, 32211," Mavimbela said.