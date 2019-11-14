PICS: Mystery Ghost Bus to visit mining town gem of Cullinan and its eerie hotspots









Pretoria - Science of the paranormal fanatics will be pleased to hear that the Mystery Ghost Bus - a drawcard for 20 years - will be visiting the world-famous diamond mining town of Cullinan this weekend and it is about to become South Africa’s gem of ghostly hot spots. The adventure will be presented by the country’s leading paranormalist and illusionist Mark Rose-Christie. The event will include a part-walking & part-driving night tour visit to the town’s historic buildings and dark eerie areas. Rose-Christie said people can expect tales about everything ranging from poltergeists to indigenous African legends like the vampire-like Lightning Bird Impundulu and Cullinan’s rich and varied history. He said he had a very exciting weekend planned and the hunt would begin with dinner and dessert at the Cullinan Diamond Lodge, where one walks to the Anglican Church, where a secret golden object was buried in the pulpit’s stonework.

He suggested the stonework likely had something to do with the Freemason Lodge across the road, which itself had many mysteries, including a secret grave and time capsule.

“At the mine, audiences will hear about a benevolent Interactive ghost who appears to warn miners of impending danger, where it is believed that a Sotho-speaking miner died during a tunnel collapse long ago.

Then, a short stroll to the old railway station, allows one to actually see the “The Lantern Lady”,” he said.

He said “The Lantern Lady” was a lost soul who wandered the railway tracks aimlessly in a delirious state of fugue, looking for her soldier boyfriend who never returned from World War II.

“After the railway station, everyone will climb into their cars to join a convoy heading towards the old hospital and its mortuary.

“So if you never went ghost-hunting at the old Kempton Park Hospital, here comes your chance to use ghost hunting apps to detect the most eerie phenomena that you can stand.”

He said that at the cemetery he will end the evening with one of his well-known scary dramatic endings, including a surprise visual climax.

He added that the Mystery Ghost Hunt will run once-off for the public this weekend (November 16) and thereafter only for corporate, private and tourism groups of 20 or more persons in Cullinan and Parys.

Tickets are R550 per person which includes dinner and dessert at 6pm, followed by the hunt from 7pm to midnight.

