The adventure will be presented by the country’s leading paranormalist and illusionist Mark Rose-Christie.
The event will include a part-walking & part-driving night tour visit to the town’s historic buildings and dark eerie areas.
Rose-Christie said people can expect tales about everything ranging from poltergeists to indigenous African legends like the vampire-like Lightning Bird Impundulu and Cullinan’s rich and varied history.
He said he had a very exciting weekend planned and the hunt would begin with dinner and dessert at the Cullinan Diamond Lodge, where one walks to the Anglican Church, where a secret golden object was buried in the pulpit’s stonework.