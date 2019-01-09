Pretoria - It was a morning out of the ordinary at Hoërskool Waterkloof east of Pretoria, when the school’s principal made a grand entrance on the first day of school by parachuting out of an airplane and landing on the school grounds. By overcoming his fear of heights, Chris Denysschen said he wanted to send a message to the learners that nothing should hold them back from realising their dreams.

He did a tandem jump with Bailey Edmunds from Skydive Pretoria, based at Wonderboom Airport.

Denysschen and Edmunds congratulated each other for landing safely by shaking hands.

The principal then put on the school blazer while music, learners’ screams and clapping of thousands of hands could be heard in the background.

Shortly after landing, Denysschen said: “What better way to start off the new academic year, at Pretoria’s best school, than jumping out of an airplane to welcome all the learners to this wonderful year?.”

“I am still shaking from this experience, but it is one of the most exciting things I have ever done.

"What a way to start the new school year!” Denysschen said.

