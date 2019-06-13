Pretoria - SPCA Tshwane is in desperate need of funding. Yesterday they sent a plea to the public to help them with funding.

Fund-raising manager Riaan Visser said a way members of the public could get involved was to sponsor a kennel to share love with a special dog or cat.

“Support will provide food, shelter and primary healthcare for your animal for an entire month. If the animal in the kennel is adopted or re-homed, the sponsorship will continue to feed the next animal in the kennel.

“To show their appreciation, a certificate with a name on it will be displayed on the kennel to acknowledge your sponsorship.”

He said that to survive and function properly the animal welfare needed a cash injection of around R11million.

This was said during a media tour at the historic animal welfare centre that was founded in 1910. Members of the media had the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the various departments at SPCA Tshwane.

And they met staff that lived by the proverb that if all else failed they could simply swiftly pick up a dog and hug it.

Members of the media also got to meet section heads and other staff members. They were also taken on a tour of the premises to see what services and products the society offers.

They visited the hospital, kennel area, boarding, farmyard and inspectorate.

To date, this SPCA reaches as far as Centurion, Bronkhorstspruit, Temba, Soshanguve and Hartbeespoort, has five inspectors, receives 2000 cruelty complaints a year, conducts 40 adoptions a month, and not only takes in dogs and cats, but has even housed crocodiles and bats.

Its services include a full-time hospital that has two consulting rooms, pharmacy, X-ray room and theatre.

The hospital offers care in sterilisation, vaccinations, general veterinary care and consultations, micro- chipping, sale of veterinary products, and education on basic animal welfare and the importance of responsible pet ownership.

The space also has a garden of remembrance near the entrance where pets are remembered.

General manager Dewald Wahlstrand highlighted the need for funding, and said the best way members of the public could help was to adopt a kennel.

They also have a saying: “adopt don’t shop”.

He said with the “shop” attitude, when people see the adoption album on social media they choose their favourite without getting to know the pet first. “Interaction is very important for people to get to know the pet.

“Visits also help us by increasing, public support,” he said.

