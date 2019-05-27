Pretoria - The presidential inauguration on Saturday coincided with Africa Day, and people went out of their way to make it a memorable occasion. The jubilant crowd, including former presidents, heads of state, celebrities and other dignitaries was treated to traditional performances.

Stealing the show was a performance by Tshikona Tsha Tshilungwi Traditional Dancers, fused with a Domba dance. The group came from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Limpopo ancestral village.

The male dancers were dressed in outfits made from torn sacks, while their female counterparts wore Tshivenda traditional wear which left their upper bodies exposed.

Introducing the dancers, the programme director said their performance was a special item requested by Ramaphosa.

The stadium erupted with cheers as Ramaphosa moved away from the podium stage where he was seated with guests to join the vibrant dancers.

The thousands who had come to witness the inauguration got to see Ramaphosa showcasing his moves along with his people. Their performance came after a marvellous display by the SAA and SANDF’s co-ordinated flying formations.

One display that thrilled many was the Gripen, because of the sound it made, coupled with the speed, leaving the stadium in a highly electric mood.

A parachutist crashed onto a pole, and remained on the field for some time while the crowds wondered at the extent of her injuries.

Thinawanga Mavhunga from Sunnyside said: “The last time I saw people from Venda dancing live was last year.

“I am happy to see people of where I come from dancing and getting so many cheers. I had the time of my life and it is just a beautiful occasion. I wish Ramaphosa well because he has put Venda on the map.”

Lethabo Medupe from Mpumalanga said: “I was only here to see Ramaphosa inaugurated, but I honestly got more. I loved the aircraft and all the performances; it was a beautiful event indeed.”

Other performances were by groups including Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Soweto Gospel Choir and Abathandwa.

