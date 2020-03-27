PICS, VIDEO: Social distancing, empty aisles at Centurion shopping centres

Pretoria - A Friday that felt like a cross between a holiday and a Sunday, was how Centurion residents said their area felt like yesterday, as a few people braved the feared repercussions of venturing out of their homes, on the first day of the lockdown. With most practicing social distancing and a few more explaining that they really had to go out to get a few essentials, they brought some life to otherwise deserted shopping centres and malls, normally full from the parking areas to restaurants and shops every day. At Lyttelton Shopping Centre a queue formed outside Shoprite, with people keeping their distance between each other. “I had to come in to get supplies, I only got paid yesterday and had no time to shop,” Nozwelizwe Ndabambi explained. Waiting outside the closed doors, monitored by a security guard wearing a mask, gloves and holding a santisier for both the trolleys and hands, the mother said she had locked her children indoors: “I left them alone, because I imagined I would come across a police officer and knew I could explain coming out alone, they did say no more than two people per car, I have three children.

There were hardly any shoppers at the Spar Highveld in Centurion.





"I will not be here long though because from what I can see, staff is doing it’s best to push the queues in and out.”

A worker, on her lunch break, explained they only allowed 20 people inside, and waited for them all to finish up before allowing another 20 in.

“This is to allow us to wipe down what we must, and ensure no one spreads the virus, or gets it, from another,” she said.

At Jean Crossing, the normally bustling Pick n Pay was almost empty, and aisles eerily without people.

Alcohol aisles were cordoned off, as were as other aisles with non essential items.

These included those selling bulbs, seeds, batteries and stationery.

Charcoal and firewood, firelighters and paraffin were also unavailable.

Said a store worker: “We will not encourage braais and gatherings, if any family needing to braai for themselves does not have this then they will keep indoors and cook.”

At Highveld Shopping Centre a few cars could be seen in the parking lot, and inside were more staff than shoppers.

Signs indicating social distancing were placed near the cashiers, written: “Due to the Covid-19 virus, you are required to keep 1m distance between you and the next customer as per the indicated Cross (X) on the floor.”

And so, as X marked the spot did shoppers happily wait their turn to cash up and leave.

“I do not intend to come out again, until the end of the lockdown,” a man told another as they chatted.

He said he had been sent by his wife to get cold drinks, and with the trolley piled with seven bottles, he said they would be happy staying indoors as a family, and keeping away from the deadly virus in doing what they could to flatten the curve.

Pretoria News