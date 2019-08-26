Sputnik Ratau of the Department of Water and Sanitation, SAHRC regional manager Buang Jones, MMC for Utility Services Abel Tau and business owner Kobus Fell during an inspection at Roodeplaat Dam yesterday. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Sewage sludge and solid waste flowing from the Pienaars River into the Roodeplaat Dam are largely responsible for contaminating the water. This was confirmed yesterday when the Department of Water and Sanitation and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) visited the dam for an inspection of the quality of the water following complaints of water and environmental pollution.

The inspection was prompted by suspicion of raw or partially treated sewage discharged through the City of Tshwane water treatment plants into the Pienaars River.

The pollution found its way into drinking water supplied by the metro.

Residents who live around the area were present during the inspection, and their spokesperson, advocate Hendrick van Staden, said poor management and lack of maintenance was a key factor in the sewage sludge and solid waste challenges.

Another resident said her family had moved into the area four years ago.

The stench was not that bad back then. But since 2017 things turned for the worse, she said. “We cannot canoe on the water because the sludge is thick. Our dogs are unable to swim. Throughout the years the water has pushed towards our gate. This is threatening our security as well.”

Another resident said they realised their boreholes were contaminated while they were more than 100m from the river.

International swimming competitions no longer take place in the dam because of the poor water quality and businesses were losing profit, the inspecting parties were told.

SAHRC provincial head Buang Jones, who was at the inspection, said he had gone there to understand the extent of the pollution.

He said they wanted to see first-hand the impact and challenge it had on the people who lived in the area as well as its impact on their businesses and daily lives.

“They unpacked their situations in the hope that we as well as the department can resolve this. We hope that once the public inquiry sits, we should be able to gather all stakeholders to discuss the issue of the pertinent issue of water quality in the City of Tshwane, of river pollution and the management thereof.

“This is a manifestation of lack of responsiveness, poor management and oversight,” he said.

The visit was also part of a build-up to the inquiry which will look at the state of water treatment plants and its impact on quality. The inquiry is scheduled to take place in October.

MMC for Utility Services Abel Tau said there was still an opportunity for stakeholders to turn the situation around and make the dam great again.

“The SAHRC is correct to say that Tshwane is not targeted, but maybe Tshwane should be targeted because it’s the capital city; if we get things right here we can get a master plan that can work in the whole country.”

The visit came on the back of continued water quality issues, highlighted by consumers and stakeholders, for residents and businesses in Hammanskraal. While the City maintains the water quality is fit for consumption, both the SAHRC and department said it was unsafe and posed a health risk to consumers.

Pretoria News