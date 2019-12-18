Pik Botha's widow Ina critical in hospital









Pik Botha. Picture: AP Pretoria - A curator has been appointed by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to make financial and other decisions on behalf of the widow of former apartheid era minister Pik Botha, who is in a critical condition in hospital. Acting Judge Louis Vorster was told that Ina Botha fell in her Pretoria North home last month and suffered a severe blow to her head. Botha, 68, was admitted to the Eugene Marais Hospital where an emergency craniotomy was performed on her by a neurosurgeon. It was concluded that she has a severe and life-threatening brain injury. Her nephew Arno Joubert urgently turned to court for the appointment of a curator, who could manage her estate worth about R7.7million. Pik Botha, one of the longest serving foreign affairs ministers in history, married the former SABC journalist in 1993. When he died in October last year at the age of 86, he left a large part of his estate to her, while the rest was shared between his four children. Ina and Botha never had children.

Joubert said in court papers that Ina was in a critical condition and would not be able to make any financial decisions. He submitted two letters from specialists which confirmed that her condition was dire. They agreed that she was not capable of making sound decisions regarding her finances or her health. It was recommended a curator be appointed to make all these decisions on her behalf.

The curator - an advocate - will manage her finances and take over her accounts, and pay all her expenses on her behalf. He will also be able to make critical decisions regarding her health.

The court was told that Ina was treated in the hospital's intensive care unit and it was predicted that her prognosis was extremely slim and limited.

Advocate Francois Botes said the matter was extremely urgent as someone had to make decisions on her behalf due to her severe medical condition.

Botha’s first wife Helena also fell at their home in 1991 and was rendered partially paralysed. She died about five years later.

Botha had become foreign affairs minister in 1977 and retained this appointment in the National Party cabinet until 1994, when Nelson Mandela became president.

Mandela kept him in the new cabinet and made him minister of energy. Botha retired from politics in 1996.

Pretoria News