Acting Judge Louis Vorster was told that Ina Botha fell in her Pretoria North home last month and suffered a severe blow to her head.
Botha, 68, was admitted to the Eugene Marais Hospital where an emergency craniotomy was performed on her by a neurosurgeon. It was concluded that she has a severe and life-threatening brain injury.
Her nephew Arno Joubert urgently turned to court for the appointment of a curator, who could manage her estate worth about R7.7million.
Pik Botha, one of the longest serving foreign affairs ministers in history, married the former SABC journalist in 1993. When he died in October last year at the age of 86, he left a large part of his estate to her, while the rest was shared between his four children. Ina and Botha never had children.