The CEO and founder of the Pink Drive Noelene Kotschan with Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu at the Pink Drive women’s luncheon at Diep in die berg conference centre. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Spouses of ambassadors and businesswomen were celebrated in style during an auspicious occasion at Diep in die Berg conference centre, Pretoria east. The event was hosted by the Department of Social Development in partnership with PinkDrive.

Dressed to the nines with a touch of pink, they gathered to look into possibilities of building partnerships.

The occasion was part of Women's Month Commemoration under the theme 25 Years of Democracy: Growing South Africa Together for Women's Emancipation.

Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu conceded that the department had not reached out to spouses of ambassadors until now.

“These people come to the country as spouses of ambassadors and still go back as that. And we have not reached out to them. They do a lot of charity work.

“We want to reach out and inform, guide and highlight the biggest need in the country. This is also about celebrating the women behind men.”

She commended PinkDrive for always saving lives and doing so without profiting. “We are also highlighting what PinkDrive does; the NPO provides early detection and intervention services for men and women across South Africa who have breast, cervical, prostate and testicular cancer through screening and education to spread the message that early detection saves lives.”

Bogopane-Zulu said their partnership with the organisation would in the long run ensure that women were empowered and assisted to survive the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequalities which impacted negatively on the poor and vulnerable, especially women.

PinkDrive CEO and founder Noelene Kotschan said the organisation was appreciative of the support from the department.

