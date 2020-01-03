Zinnbauer opened his tenure with a bang as the Buccaneers dispatched Black Leopards 3-1 in his debut match.
The German took over the coaching reigns from Rhulani Mokwena who has been demoted to an assistant coach, a position he occupied before being appointed as boss on an interim basis.
“It is a wise move for Pirates to keep Rhulani as the assistant coach. Luck was not on his side and supporters were starting to lose patience with him. He is a very talented young man and I’m sure he learned a lot from that experience of leading a big club like Pirates,” said Motale.
“Nobody knows the new coach. Let us not focus on his past records, we need to be patient with him,” Motale said in an interview with Independent Media yesterday.