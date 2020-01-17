Pitso may give Pep a call as Downs now seem set to miss out on title









Pitso Mosimane Pretoria - Pitso Mosimane has a burning desire to guide Mamelodi Sundowns to a record 10th PSL title, but he is realistic enough to admit the Brazilians may not have what it takes to achieve that feat this season. Mosimane, a serial winner, cut a philosophical figure at the Orlando Stadium auditorium, admitting that the chances of his team retaining the league title this season could very well be up in smoke after they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates on Wednesday. The Brazilians’ defeat to the Buccaneers ensured that log leaders Kaizer Chiefs consolidated their nine-point lead at the summit of the league standings. Mosimane suggested that even some of the best teams and coaches around the world go through a slump from time to time. “We want to win the league. But how do you win the league when you have a difficult match like this and against Wits,” Mosimane said. “Maybe it’s time I give Pep (Guardiola, the coach of English Premier League champions, Manchester City) a call just to motivate me. And say, ‘you behind (Jurgen) Klopp (the coach of log leaders, Liverpool), what do you do in this point in time and with the goal difference?’”

While Mosimane is well-known for his mind games, Wednesday was the first time the Kagiso-born coach had publicly admitted that Sundowns might have to divert their attention of winning the title to 2021.

“But it’s okay. It’s part of life. You’ve got nine titles and you need one to make it 10. But you can miss the four titles and you are still leading,” Mosimane said.

“So, it’s okay. Are we really hard up to say that we’ve lost the league this year? Okay, there’s bragging rights because we want to put the star that nobody has. But I always tell the players that you might not win it this year, but play for it. But what about next year?”

Having already won the Telkom Knockout, Sundowns could become only the second team, after Orlando Pirates in the last eight years, to win a treble if they win the remaining two trophies of the season, the league title and Nedbank Cup.

Mosimane, though, is not counting his chickens before they hatch, saying a finish in the top two in the league would be enough, as that would guarantee them qualification for a spot in next season’s Caf Champions League.

Since taking over the reins at Sundowns eight years ago, Mosimane has turned the Brazilians into a force to be reckoned with in African football - winning the continent’s premier club competition in 2016.

“Liverpool haven’t won the league (in 30 years), and they are going for it this year. So, are we really doing that bad? We are in the Champions League, and top of our group. And that’s the big one,” Mosimane said.

“This one you can always come, get it and miss it so take a chill pill. We played in the World Cup, Champions League, 46th in the World Rankings, and I saw (Bundesliga side) Borussia Dortmund is behind us. So, it’s okay, it’s one of those (things).”

Sundowns will be hoping to secure bragging rights in the Tshwane derby when they face SuperSport United in the league at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Pretoria News