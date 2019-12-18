There is never a lack of quotes and soundbites whenever Mosimane meets the media. To those who may be unfamiliar with his style, he often sounds like he is speaking in riddles but there is always a jabbing remark cleverly sandwiched between his responses. And that’s what makes him a great news source. Journos love him to bits because it is rare that you walk away from him without a story angle.
At an Umhlanga, Durban, hotel where Sundowns were based for their Telkom Knockout final against Maritzburg United on Saturday, Jingles spoke at length trying to explain just why he is the ‘loudmouth’ many perceive him to be. The 2-1 victory, of course, had given him more armoury to say more. Who wouldn’t?
“I am a different character. I’m in a different space. I have an opinion on this game (of football) and you know why? Because I’ve played this game (competitively) from the age of 18 and I’m now 55. I’ve been in this game for long,” he says.
As though aware of the youthfulness of those he is addressing, Mosimane then proverbially takes out his CV.