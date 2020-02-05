The Mamelodi Sundowns coach is royalty in Egypt and Morocco. In Egypt, Al Ahly supporters pose with him and those associated with Sundowns with a three symbol in reference to the 3-0 the Brazilians handed Zamalek in the first leg of the 2016 Champions League final. Zamalek fans display a five, in ode to the 5-0 drubbing Sundowns inflicted on Al Ahly.
There was a meme making the rounds on social media in Egypt of cartoon characters Tom and Jerry representing Al Ahly and Zamalek, each with fear in their eyes as they pass Sundowns to the other in anticipation of the draw. That’s the reputation Mosimane and Sundowns have on the continent, a feared juggernaut that has humbled north African giants.
Mosimane is also respected in Morocco due to Sundowns’ classical duels with Wydad Casablanca. Wydad supporters courted Mosimane, asking him to lead their club before coach Sebastien Desabre was appointed.
“It’s unbelievable,” Mosimane explains the love he gets in north Africa. “It brings goosebumps, that you go to Cairo and they respect you. It’s unbelievable. Who am I? They treat you like they see Pep (Guardiola) or whoever. I am just a local coach from South Africa. But it is unbelievable there, the respect and the response I get when I am there. They believe in me. They give me a chance, they put me on TV to analyse the game and I don’t even speak Arabic.”