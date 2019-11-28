The Mamelodi Sundowns coach is facing competition from the likes of Aliou Cisse (national coach of Senegal), Christian Gross (Zamalek), Corentin Martins (Mauritania), Djamel Belmadi (Algeria), Faouzi Benzarti (Wydad Athletic Club), Gernot Rohr (Nigeria), Moine Chaabani (Esperance) and Nicolas Dupuis (Madagascar).
Mosimane has taken the Chloorkop-based team to the point where it has been ranked among the favourites to win Africa’s premier club competition in recent seasons. Mosimane says he is humbled by his nomination.
“I don’t want to get over myself. Firstly, I would say congratulations to Denis Onyango (who was nominated for the Caf African Footballer of the Year) and Percy Tau who is still our boy (is also nominated),” Mosimane said, trying to shift the spotlight away from him.
“They (the players) have done well. We’ve been nominated for the team not ourselves. We, as the coaches, can act big but we don’t play. The players are on the field but I’m humbled. I appreciate the fact that I’ve been acknowledged. Once you are in that space, that’s important. When you win it, it is cherry on top,” Mosimane said after his side’s 1-0 victory over AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.