MAMELODI Sundowns defender Wayne Arendse is at the centre of a PSL DC case that could see the Brazilians docked a point.

MAMELODI Sundowns might be docked one point and Wits may be handed three points, but Pitso Mosimane is not shaken by that possibility which could throw the PSL title race wide open. The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee (DC) is yet to deliver a verdict on Wayne Arendse’s case.

Arendse was not included in the original match-day squad, but was later drafted into the starting line-up after a late injury when Sundowns shared the spoils with Wits at Loftus in a 1-1 stalemate earlier this season.

Sundowns appeared before the DC last month. Mosimane is not fazed by the possibility of a points deduction. Sundowns are five points ahead of the Clever Boys on the standings.

“My case also came a year after the incident (occurred). Do you remember? It happened when Percy Tau was stilling playing for us. (Tau left Sundowns in June to join English Premier League outfit, Brighton & Hove Albion). It only came now. So, Wayne Arendse, I don’t know how many months back. It comes now. You’ve got to have provisions for those,” Mosimane said.

Sundowns reclaimed top spot in the league on Tuesday when they beat Maritzburg United 2-1 at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

Emiliano Tade and Lebohang Maboe were on the score sheet for Sundowns, while Fortune Makaringe netted a consolation goal for the Team of Choice.

Sundowns lead with 43 points after 23 games and are three points clear of second-placed Orlando Pirates.

Sundowns will face SuperSport United, Baroka FC, Black Leopards, Chippa United, Pirates, Golden Arrows and Free State Stars in their last seven league games.

“What are you guys saying? Do you write about all these delays? Why the case comes after a year? Don’t worry about that one (Arendse case). We will make sure that it is three points plus and then that thing might go away like last year. Do you remember the Ajax Cape Town one? We made sure,” a confident Mosimane explained.

Last season Ajax were docked points and as a result they were relegated to NFD.

Pirates were also waiting for the verdict of that case as they lost against the Urban Warriors.

The Buccaneers were battling with Sundowns for the league honours at the time.

But they later dropped their protest and Sundowns ended up as the league champions.